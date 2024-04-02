Central Asia is a home for over 530 species of birds

April 1 is International Bird Day. More than 530 species of birds live in the countries of Central Asia. More than 200 species are listed in the Red Books of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Among them are the white-eyed duck, the common flamingo, and the black stork, living in the valleys of large rivers and the Caspian Sea, as well as the golden eagle, steppe eagle, little bustard and others.

Birds of prey have always been of particular importance to the peoples of the region; they helped hunt pheasants, hares, waterfowl, foxes, and wolves. The importance of birds in nature and human life is difficult to underestimate. They pollinate plants, such as hummingbirds, and distribute fruits and seeds, promoting plant dispersal. Birds fight insect pests and serve as biological protection for cultivated plants.

Interesting facts about birds of Central Asia:

In pre-Islamic times in Central Asia, birds were considered sacred and classified as “solar” characters and symbols of fertility. Images of birds were used in jewellery in Central Asia and Afghanistan: rings, rings, pendants, earrings, etc.

In ancient and Middle Turkic historical sources, titles and ethnonyms associated with the names of birds of prey have been preserved. Thus, the tribal ethnic symbol of Chinggis Kagan (1166–1227) was the aksunkar (white falcon).

Listed in the Red Data Books of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the white-eyed duck is a unique species of bird with iridescent white eyes.

Listed in the Red Books of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the spoonbill is a wading bird with an unusual beak, similar to sugar tongs.

The peregrine falcon, listed in the Red Books of all Central Asian countries, is considered the fastest bird in the world. The speed of a peregrine falcon diving for prey can range from 200 to 322 km/h.

The glands of the esophagus and stomach of flamingos produce a special curdled secretion, “bird milk”, to feed the chicks. This bird is listed in the Red Books of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The most flying bird in the world is the black swift. It lives in many regions, including Central Asia. The bird practically lives in flight. It can stay in the air for several years, covering a distance of 500,000 km.

The houbara bustard (jack), like many desert and steppe bird species, can go without water for months. The bird is listed in the Red Books of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Birds can see the Earth’s magnetic field thanks to the cryptochrome pigment. ///originally published by the Information Portal of the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia https://centralasiaclimateportal.org/international-bird-day/