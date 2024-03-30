Turkmenistan honors the winners of the International Mathematical Olympiad

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 29 March 2024, in Arkadag], Turkmenistan, at the Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding, an award ceremony was held for the winners of the International Mathematical Olympiad among schoolchildren.

The competition was supported by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

43 schoolchildren from Turkmenistan and 85 schoolchildren from 11 foreign countries took part in the Olympiad.

Team from China clinched third place, while the host nation, Turkmenistan, secured a well-deserved second place. Team from Russia took home the first-place honors.

The winners were awarded medals, diplomas, and prizes.

The first-place team received laptop computers and a 10-day trip to the Avaza National Tourist Zone at the expense of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

The silver and bronze medalists were gifted smart watches. ///nCa, 30 March 2024

 

 

 

