Ambassador Ahmet Demirok and spouse hosted an Iftar dinner at their residence on 28 March 2024.

The guests included the heads of the diplomatic missions of the Muslim countries, the prominent members of the Turkish community in Turkmenistan and the media.

The Chief Mufti of Turkmenistan led the prayers.

There were more than 90 guests but unfortunately, we have the pictures of only some of them:

///nCa, 29 March 2024