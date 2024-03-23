Arkadag Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

On 23 March 2024, a phone call took place between the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Valentina Matvienko, Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia.

Berdimuhamedov, on his own behalf and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, offered sincere condolences to Matvienko for the recent tragedy in the Moscow region. He expressed deep sympathy and support to the victims’ families and friends and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“We are old friends and have been working together for many years in the name of strengthening friendship between the peoples of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. Therefore, in such a difficult hour, you can fully count on the fraternal support of Turkmenistan,” the National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed.

In this regard, the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide medical assistance, send medicines, dressings, and other necessary items was expressed.

Berdimuhamedov particularly stressed the willingness to help affected children. He proposed welcoming them to Turkmenistan for physical and psychological rehabilitation in state-of-the-art medical and wellness centers. The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Helping Children in Need of Care, led by Berdimuhamedov, would be fully mobilized to support this humanitarian initiative.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that Russia has always been and remains a good neighbor, friend, and strategic partner for Turkmenistan.

Expressing gratitude to the Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, as well as the President of the country, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko emphasized the high importance of Turkmen-Russian relations in a wide range of areas. In this context, a strong commitment was noted to continue to pursue the development of traditionally friendly ties between the peoples of the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan.

The sides, paying special attention to the humanitarian component of bilateral relations, stated that direct human contacts, mutual respect for each other’s language, culture, traditions and customs form a solid basis for building the potential of present and future cooperation.

In conclusion, the National Leader of the Turkmen people once again expressed his strong support for the people of Russia.///nCa, 23 March 2024