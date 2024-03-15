Turkmenistan Customs Service and International Trade Center Discuss Trade Facilitation Projects

On March 13, 2024, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan met with a delegation from the International Trade Centre (ITC) led by Ms. Elena Butrimova, Head of the Department of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The meeting focused on ongoing and new projects aimed at enhancing trade facilitation in Turkmenistan.

The discussion highlighted the success of the Ready4Trade Central Asia initiative, funded by the European Union (EU). Since 2020, within the framework of the Ready4Trade Central Asia initiative, ITC has been supporting Turkmenistan in developing an information portal on trade facilitation.

The parties explored the upcoming “Trade Sustainability and Integration” project, also funded by the EU. This project aims to integrate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkmenistan into international trade.

Launching in June 2024, project’s one of the components will focus on “Improving the ecosystem to promote investment and e-commerce development” by assisting with the digitalization of customs procedures.

The State Customs Service presented its ongoing digital transformation efforts. This includes the pilot launch of the Single Window for Export-Import Operations project in December 2023, the successful implementation of the TIR-EPD system, and the expansion of information exchange with other countries’ customs administrations.

ITC is the joint agency of the United Nations and the WTO, dedicated to helping small businesses of developing countries trade.///nCa, 15 March 2024