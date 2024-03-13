COMMUNIQUE of the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States

On 11-12March 20 24, the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Ashgabat, which was attended by the elders of the OTS countries.

The parties exchanged views on the most important issues of mutual interest in a frank, friendly, constructive atmosphere.

The elders stated the growing importance of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, culture, education, youth policy and other areas.

Having comprehensively reviewed the implementation of the recommendations put forward following the 14th meeting of the Council of Elders of the OTS, the parties noted the important role of the Organization in strengthening political mutual trust and cooperation among the Turkic peoples.

The elders stressed that the strategy of reviving the Great Silk Road with the key role of the “Turkic Belt”, which had a tremendous positive impact on the development of mankind, is of particular importance.

The parties noted the need to coordinate the efforts of the Turkic states within the framework of universal and regional organizations. They confirmed the importance of increasing the role of OTS in addressing global and regional issues.

At the same time, it was pointed out that cooperation within the framework of the Organization contributes to the rapprochement of the Turkic peoples on the basis of the richest historical cultural heritage, centuries-old traditions and moral principles.

The elders paid special attention to further popularization of the history of the Turkic world through the development of scientific cooperation, academic research and joint international conferences.

The parties noted that strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the Turkic peoples, patriotic education of youth in the spirit of spiritual heritage is one of the main priorities of the Council of Elders.

The elders welcomed the celebration in 2024 in the Turkic states of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker, poet and educator Magtymguly Fragi, whose works are the property of the entire Turkic world and the personification of nobility, courage, honesty, openness and civic valor inherent in the Turkic peoples.

Ashgabat, 11-12 March 2024. ///TDH, 12 March 2024