News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UN RCO Turkmenistan starts process for selection of young SDG Ambassadors, Cohort #4

UN RCO Turkmenistan starts process for selection of young SDG Ambassadors, Cohort #4

By

The office of the UN RCO in Turkmenistan has announced that it has started the process for the selection of the fourth group (Cohort #4) of the young SDG Ambassadors.

The announcement at the website of the UN Turkmenistan says: The UN in Turkmenistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Finance and Economy are launching the selection of the cohort No. 4 of “Young SDG Ambassadors” for 2024-2025. This program seeks to inspire young people in Turkmenistan to get involved in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set out in Agenda 2030.

It says further: The program aims to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among Turkmenistan’s youth through advocacy efforts and public initiatives. It empowers young leaders by providing training in SDG advocacy, communication skills, and public speaking. Additionally, it facilitates their participation in national and international events related to the SDGs and encourages coordination among SDG Ambassadors to maximize the impact of their initiatives on sustainable development.

The application for SDG Ambassadors will be open from March 1 to 31, 2024, inclusive.

To submit your application, click on the link below to access the application form. In the form, you will be asked to: 

·       Provide contact information.

·       Describe your current occupation.

·       Select one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and explain how it resonates most with your values and interests.

·       Write an essay in English expressing motivation for becoming an SDG Ambassador and mentioning the corresponding Goal number.

Link for application to the Google Forms: https://forms.gle/Co9arw6175TFyGH58   

LOCATION — 21 Archabil Street, 744000 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

All applications will undergo review, and shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews via email.

The selection process will take place in May 2024 and involve representatives of the UN, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Finance and Economy as panel members. Interviews will be scheduled individually with each shortlisted participant.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews.

The results of the selection will be published on the UN website and announced through social media channels. /// nCa, 2 March 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan: On Earth Day UNICEF, Bouygues Turkmen and Young SDG Ambassadors unite for greener environment
  2. SDG Ambassadors Turkmenistan – Potential meets Opportunities
  3. UN RCO Turkmenistan holds ward ceremony for SDG Ambassadors completing their tenure
  4. Young SDG Ambassadors in Turkmenistan as Champions of today’s world
  5. Turkmenistan SDG Ambassadors – Part Three
  6. Turkmenistan SDG Ambassadors – Part Four
  7. Turkmenistan SDG Ambassadors – Part Two
  8. Realize Your Eco-Dream!: NGO “Young Naturalist” announces a competition for students of Turkmenistan
  9. Turkmenistan: Local Conference of Youth in Mary Inspires Young People to Take Action on Climate Change
  10. The Regional Office for Central Asia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continues Human Rights Education School for young people with disabilities in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan