UN RCO Turkmenistan starts process for selection of young SDG Ambassadors, Cohort #4

The office of the UN RCO in Turkmenistan has announced that it has started the process for the selection of the fourth group (Cohort #4) of the young SDG Ambassadors.

The announcement at the website of the UN Turkmenistan says: The UN in Turkmenistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Finance and Economy are launching the selection of the cohort No. 4 of “Young SDG Ambassadors” for 2024-2025. This program seeks to inspire young people in Turkmenistan to get involved in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set out in Agenda 2030.

It says further: The program aims to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among Turkmenistan’s youth through advocacy efforts and public initiatives. It empowers young leaders by providing training in SDG advocacy, communication skills, and public speaking. Additionally, it facilitates their participation in national and international events related to the SDGs and encourages coordination among SDG Ambassadors to maximize the impact of their initiatives on sustainable development.

The application for SDG Ambassadors will be open from March 1 to 31, 2024, inclusive.

To submit your application, click on the link below to access the application form. In the form, you will be asked to:

· Provide contact information.

· Describe your current occupation.

· Select one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and explain how it resonates most with your values and interests.

· Write an essay in English expressing motivation for becoming an SDG Ambassador and mentioning the corresponding Goal number.

Link for application to the Google Forms: https://forms.gle/ Co9arw6175TFyGH58

LOCATION — 21 Archabil Street, 744000 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

All applications will undergo review, and shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews via email.

The selection process will take place in May 2024 and involve representatives of the UN, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Finance and Economy as panel members. Interviews will be scheduled individually with each shortlisted participant.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews.

The results of the selection will be published on the UN website and announced through social media channels. /// nCa, 2 March 2024