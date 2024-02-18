Turkmenistan SDG Ambassadors – Part Three

Yesterday (17 February 2024), we published interviews of two of the SDG ambassadors in Turkmenistan. Today we are presenting the interviews of two more SDG ambassadors.

These interviews were conducted at different times by the UN RCO system, the lead UN agency that serves as the dynamo for this initiative.

Interview – SDG Ambassador Novruz Nurberdiyev, SDG 16

Young SDG Ambassador for Goal №16 “Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions”

How did you decided to be a young SDG Ambassadors?

Many individuals become SDG activists due to their passion for creating positive change and their belief in the importance of sustainable development. Ultimately, becoming a young SDG Ambassador was my personal choice driven by a desire to contribute to a better future for all.

I wanted to be a part of this global agenda, to make little, but impactful contributions to my society by the actions we do. I considered which SDGs align with my values, interests, and the impact I want to make. As I am getting my Bachelor’s degree in Public International Law, I chose the most related SDG for me, which is 16th goal for peace, justice and strong institutions. Without peace, it is impossible to achieve other sustainable development goals.

I may have been inspired by personal experiences of the previous SDG-Ambassadors, their actions and enthusiasm motivated me to apply for this position. Now, for more than a year, as a youth advocate we promote SDGs in our society.

I always remember, that being a young SDG Ambassador is a journey, and it’s essential to stay committed and persistent in our efforts. By taking these steps, we can contribute to creating positive change and a more sustainable future for all.

2023

Moderator of the LCOY 3 together with Sabrina Guseynova, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;

Best speaker award at the first Turkmenistan Ashgabat International Model United Nations (TAMUN-2023), Security Council, 10-11 November, 2023

I have participated in the 13th edition of the UNESCO Youth Forum which was held in the headquarters of the UNESCO in Paris, France between 14-15 November, 2023, representing the Turkmen Youth. I was selected as a moderator from Asia-Pacific Region. This forum gathered more than 170 youth participants from 150 countries and 33 youth ministers.

The winner of the Youth Award of Turkmenistan, which was awarded by the Magtymguly Youth Organization of Turkmenistan, 17 November, 2023

Brief information (student, hobbies, where are u from?)

Currently I am enrolled as a full-time bachelor’s degree student in Public International Law at the International University for the Humanities and Development. I am doing my final year studies at the university, and currently working on my diploma thesis. My diploma thesis topic is “The role of International Humanitarian Law in governing Cyber Warfare: An analysis of existing regulations and their compatibility with emerging risks”. First and foremost, I am passionate about the field of international law, particularly international humanitarian law. Thanks to the support of former participants in IHL moot courts and university instructors, we have learned a great deal about this area of international law. We prepared a lot for such competitions as F.F.Martens IHL Moot Court Competition, Jean-Pictet Competition and had the opportunity to successfully represent our team.

We are the winners of the 23rd edition of the F.F.Martens Moot Court Competition on International Humanitarian Law – 2022, as part of a team from Turkmenistan, organized by ICRC Regional Delegation for Russian Federation and Belarus in Moscow. Participated at the 40th edition of the Jean-Pictet Competition on IHL – 25 February – 04 March, 2023, Durrёs, Albania which was Organized by the Committee for the Jean-Pictet Competition (CCJP).

I am currently holding the position of the President of the University’s Lawyers’ Club, and actively organize the events, workshops, seminars, exhibitions and round tables related to the International Law.

Interview – SDG Ambassador Shemshat Atayeva, SDGs 13 and 15

Tell me about how you are planning your day.

Currently, I work as an Instructor of the Molecular Biology and Genetics Department at Oguz han Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan. In the first half of the day, I give lessons on Cell and molecular biology, and Molecular diagnostics subjects to engineering students. After the classes, I work in laboratories with my students and conduct research on the propagation of endangered plants, the biological treatment of wastewater, and the development of sustainable fertilizers. By the end of the day, I dedicate my time to self–improvement.

Can you tell me about a moment when a person’s kindness made a difference in your life?

While volunteering at the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, I learned about its establisher, Henry Dunant. I was impressed by his kindness, and it inspired me to volunteer further and contribute to the welfare of people.

Why still to carry on our work to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals?

In July 2023, the global average temperature was the highest on record. This situation demands more robust and concreted approaches to respond.

How are you applying sustainable development in your life (What habits, practices you apply in daily life with regard to goals 13 and 15)?

Apart from telling others “to save the planet”, I have started from myself. I work on it and try to engage students in it. We altogether work on the solution of ecological problems scientifically. It is more like mentorship, and I mostly focus on female students. I would increase the number of female engineering students engaged in achieving SDGs.

Moreover, we have started to deliberately analyze the impact of our university on sustainability and are planning to implement new programs on climate change.

For generations reading these years from now, is there any wisdom you’d want to pass on to them? What would you want them to know?

Always dream big, because dreaming small is a crime. /// nCa, 18 February 2024