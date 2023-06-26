The Regional Office for Central Asia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continues Human Rights Education School for young people with disabilities in Turkmenistan

On 21-22 June, the Regional Office for Central Asia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR/ROCA) held the third and final training of the “School on human rights and advocacy on the rights of persons with disabilities.”

The aim of the third seminar was to consolidate new skills and introduce participants to the work and mandates of several government entities, as well as international organizations active on advocacy and promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities, including but not limited to: the Office of the Ombudsman, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, UNICEF, the local public organization “Yenme.” The 18 participants learned about national legislation, existing services and had an opportunity to raise questions and prepare their future initiatives.

“Participation in the School gave me the opportunity not only to gain a deep understanding of human rights and the rights of persons with disabilities, but also to meet friends, experts, national partners with whom I would like to cooperate in advancing the rights of persons with disabilities”, said Ikhlas Bekmuradov, a participant of the School and a volunteer at “Yenme”.

During an interactive session with the head of the Department of Psychology at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (Prof. Olga Ageyeva), the participants worked on their self-esteem and self-confidence. On the last day of the School, OHCHR/ROCA human rights experts introduced the participants to basic training-of-trainer methodological skills.

Shabibi Osmanova, another participant, highlighted: “Studying at the School provided me with essential information and knowledge. I now know and can effectively use my rights, and I look forward to promoting knowledge about human rights and advocacy in my community.”

18 young people with various forms of disability take part in the School, which began in April this year.

_______

The School is being implemented as part of the global awareness campaign on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), that will be celebrated on December 10, 2023. The Human Rights 75 initiative is coordinated by the UN Human Rights Office. #HumanRights75 /// Regional Office for Central Asia Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for human rights

#Turkmenistan, #human_rights, #OHCHR/ROCA, #persons_with_disabilities