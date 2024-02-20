Turkmenistan SDG Ambassadors – Part Four

Interview – SDG Ambassador Yupar Egirjayeva, SDG 6

A third-year student of the Faculty of International Economic Relations, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

1. We know that you are involved in many activities. Can you tell us about the Olympiads you have participated in and what were your achievements?

My achievements are:

The 15th International Open Internet Mathematics Olympiad,

2nd place,

December 21, 2021, Ariel University of the State of Israel

III Open Mathematical Olympiad for University Students (OMOUS-2023),

3rd place, bronze medal

April 23-28, 2023, International University for the Humanities and Development, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

IV International Online English Language Olympiad entitled Classy English among students and teachers of higher education institutions, 1st place , October 1-31, 2021

1. What other events have you participated in?

– Youth Participant of Turkmenistan in Preventive Diplomacy Academy UNRCCA

– 23rd international children’s forum on climate change and children’s attitudes in Turkiye

– May 3-4, 2023, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development (ITTC), Youth panel discussion session

– June 14-15, 2023, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan (OGT), Affordable and Clean Energy from a Youth perspective, Panel discussion

– Inclusive Festival in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

– Local Conferences of Youth in Turkmenistan

2. Tell us more about UNICEF’s event in Turkiye

Date: Nov 20-22, 2023

Organizers: Ministry of Family and Life of the Republic of Turkey and UNICEF in Turkiye

Participants: Youth Representatives of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Ukraine.

Topics: The forum discussed the topics of “Climate change in the region”, “Attitudes of young people towards the environment”, “Climate change and youth rights” and “Climate change and refugees”.

Remarkable moment from the event: Participants had a chance to meet with the First Lady of Turkiye, Emine Erdogan, and exchange ideas on the set topics.

You have an insightful story. We believe that, as an SDG Ambassador, you will enrich your stories more. Regarding SDGs and youth, how do young people usually perceive the SDGs?

– To be honest, at the beginning of my volunteering, many young people didn’t understand SDGs. But with the help of meetings, events, social media, and website articles, I was able to reach youth voice. So, now many enthusiastic young people are closely interested in our work. Even my friends and fellow students eagerly await the selection of the new SDG cohort in order to be part of these Global Goals.

3. What plans do you have for the future in terms of advocating SDGs?

– At the beginning of the new academic year, we started organizing upcoming meetings in the water diplomacy course at our institute. I am working on articles for the institute’s website alongside helping my teachers in our Scientific-methodological center for sustainable development goals. So, I started making a research paper about the Hydrogen Energy Economy. I am also planning to record some videos to promote the Award app, which is a useful reminder for implementing SDGs. ///nCa, 20 February 2024