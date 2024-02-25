Realize Your Eco-Dream!: NGO “Young Naturalist” announces a competition for students of Turkmenistan

The public organization “Ýaş tebigatçy” (“Young Naturalist”) is excited to announce a new competition, “Realize Your Eco-Dream!”, designed to empower students to turn their environmental ideas into action.
Chairman Leyli Shykhmadova said: “We believe young people hold the key to a greener future. This competition aims to ignite their passion, support their innovative solutions, and help them make their eco-dreams come true!”
The competition focuses on:
- Empowering Youth: Supporting and developing environmental initiatives led by young people.
- Creative Problem-Solving: Encouraging innovative approaches to tackling environmental challenges.
- Environmental Awareness: Raising awareness about the importance of protecting our planet.
Who can participate?
- Students from all higher and secondary specialized educational institutions in Turkmenistan.
- Age: Up to 35 years old.
Project Topics:
- Climate change adaptation
- Reducing greenhouse gas emissions
- Biodiversity conservation
- Recycling and waste reduction
- Separate collection, reduction or recycling of household waste
- Efficient energy consumption
- Efficient water use and conservation
- Stray animal management
- Greening urban spaces
Project Requirements:
- Originality and feasibility: Your project should be unique and achievable.
- Clear goals and objectives: Define your project’s aims and desired outcomes.
- Implementation plan and budget: Outline how you will execute your project and estimate the costs involved.
- Electronic submission: Submit your project electronically.
Prizes:
- Financial support: Winners will receive funding to bring their projects to life
- Recognition: Earn diplomas and valuable prizes for your outstanding work.
- Internship opportunities: Gain valuable experience through internships with leading environmental organizations in Turkmenistan.
Competition Timeline:
- Application period: 26 February 2024 – 22 April 2024
- Project evaluation: 24 April 2024 – 10 June 2024
- Winners announcement: 15 June 2024
To participate in the competition, please fill out an application.
Form of participation https://forms.gle/Vd8mhGZh95Ukihqs6
More detailed information about the competition can be found on the Organization’s page on the social network: https://www.instagram.com/yastebigatcy?utm_source=qr&igsh=dDEyMWJncWRmYnFr
/// Public organization “Young Naturalist”