Realize Your Eco-Dream!: NGO “Young Naturalist” announces a competition for students of Turkmenistan

By

The public organization “Ýaş tebigatçy” (“Young Naturalist”) is excited to announce a new competition, “Realize Your Eco-Dream!”, designed to empower students to turn their environmental ideas into action.

Chairman Leyli Shykhmadova said: “We believe young people hold the key to a greener future. This competition aims to ignite their passion, support their innovative solutions, and help them make their eco-dreams come true!”

The competition focuses on:

  • Empowering Youth: Supporting and developing environmental initiatives led by young people.
  • Creative Problem-Solving: Encouraging innovative approaches to tackling environmental challenges.
  • Environmental Awareness: Raising awareness about the importance of protecting our planet.

Who can participate?

  • Students from all higher and secondary specialized educational institutions in Turkmenistan.
  • Age: Up to 35 years old.

Project Topics:

  • Climate change adaptation
  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions
  • Biodiversity conservation
  • Recycling and waste reduction
  • Separate collection, reduction or recycling of household waste
  • Efficient energy consumption
  • Efficient water use and conservation
  • Stray animal management
  • Greening urban spaces

Project Requirements:

  • Originality and feasibility: Your project should be unique and achievable.
  • Clear goals and objectives: Define your project’s aims and desired outcomes.
  • Implementation plan and budget: Outline how you will execute your project and estimate the costs involved.
  • Electronic submission: Submit your project electronically.

Prizes:

  • Financial support: Winners will receive funding to bring their projects to life
  • Recognition: Earn diplomas and valuable prizes for your outstanding work.
  • Internship opportunities: Gain valuable experience through internships with leading environmental organizations in Turkmenistan.

Competition Timeline:

  • Application period: 26 February 2024 – 22 April 2024
  • Project evaluation: 24 April 2024 – 10 June 2024
  • Winners announcement: 15 June 2024

To participate in the competition, please fill out an application. 

Form of participation https://forms.gle/Vd8mhGZh95Ukihqs6

More detailed information about the competition can be found on the Organization’s page on the social network: https://www.instagram.com/yastebigatcy?utm_source=qr&igsh=dDEyMWJncWRmYnFr

/// Public organization “Young Naturalist”

 

 

