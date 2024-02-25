Realize Your Eco-Dream!: NGO “Young Naturalist” announces a competition for students of Turkmenistan

The public organization “Ýaş tebigatçy” (“Young Naturalist”) is excited to announce a new competition, “Realize Your Eco-Dream!”, designed to empower students to turn their environmental ideas into action.

Chairman Leyli Shykhmadova said: “We believe young people hold the key to a greener future. This competition aims to ignite their passion, support their innovative solutions, and help them make their eco-dreams come true!”

The competition focuses on:

Empowering Youth: Supporting and developing environmental initiatives led by young people.

Creative Problem-Solving: Encouraging innovative approaches to tackling environmental challenges.

Environmental Awareness: Raising awareness about the importance of protecting our planet.

Who can participate?

Students from all higher and secondary specialized educational institutions in Turkmenistan.

Age: Up to 35 years old.

Project Topics:

Climate change adaptation

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Biodiversity conservation

Recycling and waste reduction

Separate collection, reduction or recycling of household waste

Efficient energy consumption

Efficient water use and conservation

Stray animal management

Greening urban spaces

Project Requirements:

Originality and feasibility: Your project should be unique and achievable.

Clear goals and objectives: Define your project’s aims and desired outcomes.

Implementation plan and budget: Outline how you will execute your project and estimate the costs involved.

Electronic submission: Submit your project electronically.

Prizes:

Financial support: Winners will receive funding to bring their projects to life

Recognition: Earn diplomas and valuable prizes for your outstanding work.

Internship opportunities: Gain valuable experience through internships with leading environmental organizations in Turkmenistan.

Competition Timeline:

Application period: 26 February 2024 – 22 April 2024

Project evaluation: 24 April 2024 – 10 June 2024

Winners announcement: 15 June 2024

To participate in the competition, please fill out an application.

Form of participation https://forms.gle/Vd8mhGZh95Ukihqs6

More detailed information about the competition can be found on the Organization’s page on the social network: https://www.instagram.com/yastebigatcy?utm_source=qr&igsh=dDEyMWJncWRmYnFr

/// Public organization “Young Naturalist”