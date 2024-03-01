Turkmen newspaper interviews acting head of UNDP in Turkmenistan

Neutral Turkmenistan, the Russian language daily from Ashgabat, has published today (1 March 2024) an interview with Mr. Tomica Paovic, the acting UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. The interview was conducted by the senior journalist Ms. Irina IMAKULIEVA.

Here we are presenting the unofficial, slightly paraphrased translation of the complete text of the interview:

UNDP continues strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, as the country’s long-term strategic development partner, collaborates with national and international partners to address development challenges and support people-centred priorities to accelerate achievement of the 2030 Agenda.

On February 18, 2024, the Government of Turkmenistan and UNDP consolidated their long-term partnership with strategic agreements aimed at achieving national development goals. Mr. Tomica Paovic, the acting UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan commented on the importance of these agreements in a conversation with a correspondent of the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

“NT”: This year marks 32 years since Turkmenistan became a full member of the United Nations. Over the years, constructive partnership with the UN has become a strategic priority of Turkmenistan. In light of the country’s achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the UN Development Program is certainly relevant and effective. What priority areas for our country are affected by the new agreements?

– UNDP’s mandate is to build democratic governance, eradicate poverty, strengthen the rule of law, human rights and justice, and help countries move towards low-carbon development, more sustainable use of natural resources, and building resilience to climate change and disasters. We advocate for positive change and provide countries with access to knowledge, experience and resources to help make the Sustainable Development Goals a reality.

UNDP’s long-term partnership with Turkmenistan has resulted in the implementation of hundreds of successful development projects in various sectors, with total investments amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. We are helping the country diversify its economy, advance digital transformation, strengthen the rule of law, protect human rights and gender equality, build climate resilience, manage natural resources, reduce disaster risk, and improve the effectiveness of health and social protection systems, with a special focus on the most vulnerable population groups.

The recently signed initiatives complement our ongoing joint efforts to realize national development goals and accelerate progress towards achieving the SDGs in Turkmenistan. These initiatives focus on areas such as promoting human rights, promoting digital transformation, improving financial market regulation, increasing trade capacity through improved statistics, strengthening health systems and empowering vulnerable groups, including youth.

At the same time, UNDP in Turkmenistan not only helps solve immediate development problems, but also focuses on achieving systemic changes and increasing resilience to global crises. Our approach is based on the principles of human rights, inclusion and equality, addressing problems in areas where it is most needed.

“NT”: Among the agreements signed, there are two that are aimed at promoting the rule of law. This concerns support for the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan and strengthening the institutional capacity of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan. Please comment on them.

– Promoting the rule of law and human rights is at the core of UNDP’s work, allowing us to develop more strategic and sustainable development programs. UNDP in Turkmenistan strengthens the national system for the protection, promotion and implementation of human rights by harmonizing laws and practices in accordance with the country’s international human rights obligations.

The project, which will be implemented jointly with the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan, is aimed at continuing work to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Office of the Ombudsman and expand its independent and effective functions for the protection of human rights in accordance with the Paris Principles. Efforts will be made to promote the accreditation of the Ombudsman’s Office with the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, as well as to ensure the effective interaction of the Ombudsman’s Office with the judiciary, law enforcement agencies and civil society organizations to protect and promote human rights in the country.

We also plan to assist in building the capacity of the Central Commission for holding elections and referendums in Turkmenistan by introducing the best international experience. The signed project will support the development of strategies to create a unified voter register with gender-disaggregated data, taking into account international/comparative best practices. The project will help promote ways to increase women’s political participation, including by introducing temporary special measures for women candidates in national election laws.

Additionally, within the framework of cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, UNDP will implement the national component of the project in the Central Asian region to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable youth in the face of social challenges. This project provides an opportunity for low-skilled youth to receive vocational training, mentoring and counseling. It aims to expand economic opportunity, strengthen community capacity and support youth facing challenges.

“NT”: How do new initiatives contribute to strengthening the financial sector and statistical potential of Turkmenistan?

– UNDP Turkmenistan will continue to focus on supporting the financial sector and national statistical capacity to enable more responsive, efficient and informed decision-making, as well as better measurement of progress towards achieving the SDGs in a way that is both inclusive and equitable. In support of efforts to implement the SDGs, we have committed to assist in enhancing the capacity of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan as a regulatory body on the development of the securities market. Previously, UNDP also signed another agreement with the ministry aimed at expanding its capacity to finance SDGs, formulate economic policies and facilitate Turkmenistan’s accession to the WTO.

As part of joint efforts with the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics, we plan to strengthen the country’s statistical potential, as well as improve the quality of statistical data, which will facilitate a more detailed assessment and monitoring of economic, monetary and financial changes in the economy. UNDP plans to support the existing efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan to improve statistics on foreign and domestic trade in services by strengthening institutional mechanisms, bringing national legislation into line with international standards for statistics on international trade in services, as well as improving the quality of data on the volume of passenger and cargo transportation.

We greatly appreciate the continued trust of the Government of Turkmenistan and are confident that maintaining these joint initiatives will strengthen the financial foundation of national development strategies, thereby accelerating progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the country.

“NT”: At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on February 18, 2024, UNDP and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan signed an extension of two large ongoing important projects. What are the specific goals and expected results of expanded health projects?

– Investment in health is essential to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda. I would like to particularly emphasize the expansion of cooperation between UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan in strengthening the country’s health care system. The volume of our past and current cooperation in the field of healthcare alone amounts to about 150 million US dollars, with a significant contribution from the Government of Turkmenistan.

UNDP in Turkmenistan provides high-quality and affordable medicines for the treatment of infectious and non-infectious diseases. From 2021 to 2023 alone, UNDP supplied more than 100 life-saving medical supplies, which were distributed to medical institutions in Ashgabat, velayat specialized clinics and primary health care institutions.

As part of our ongoing initiatives, we plan to strengthen the national healthcare system by improving the quality of medical services and providing quality-assured medicines such as insulin for patients with diabetes, medicines for the treatment of a range of diseases, including cardiovascular, oncological, endocrine, neurological and chronic respiratory diseases diseases, as well as medical products to combat infectious diseases. We follow the principle of “leaving no one behind” to provide free, high quality treatment to patients across the country.

Thanks to the cost-effectiveness approach we are taking in both initiatives, we will be able to deliver even more medical supplies, equipment and medicines this year, helping more patients and increasing the capacity of the healthcare system through the introduction of advanced treatments.

“NT”: UNDP and Turkmenistan are also extending the “Single Window for Export-Import Transactions” project. What goals are being set now and how does the expansion of this initiative fit with UNDP efforts to promote digital transformation in Turkmenistan?

– Digitalization of the public sector has become an integral part of UNDP’s work in Turkmenistan, including support in simplifying and harmonizing business processes and strengthening interaction between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and state control authorities monitoring import and export operations.

UNDP, in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), provided relevant technical assistance to the Government to further automate and modernize customs clearance procedures using the Single Window concept to strengthen the country’s trade capacity for development.

Our combined efforts will promote a fair environment for trade and private sector development, ensure people’s economic rights, strengthen government institutions, improve the quality of public finances, and promote economic stability and growth.

Extension of the Single Window for Export-Import Operations project until the end of 2024 will allow us to simplify and harmonize interdepartmental business processes. This year, we will also promote comprehensive monitoring and control of licenses, certificates and permits (LCP), the introduction of inter-agency risk management in customs clearance and the expansion of Turkmenistan’s capacity for global, and regional economic integration and international trade.

UNDP in Turkmenistan will continue to actively promote the country’s digital development priorities set out in the “Concept for the development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan for 2019–2025” and the “State program for the development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan for 2021–2025,” paying special attention to strengthening the country’s digital potential in areas such as e-government, statistics, banking, finance, customs, civil registration and other government services. We are committed to making the benefits of the new digital era inclusive and accessible to everyone.

“NT”: Thank you for your detailed comment. /// nCa, 1 March 2024