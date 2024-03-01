The UN Office in Geneva joins the celebration of Magtymguly Fragi

News Central Asia (nCa)

To mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of renowned poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragy, the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva installed a special banner at the Palais des Nations. This banner featured a QR code leading to detailed information about Magtymguly’s life and legacy.

The banner’s placement significantly increased its visibility, as the 55th session of the Human Rights Council commenced on 26 February in the same building. This high-profile event drew participation from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, and over 125 delegations led by vice-presidents, vice-premiers, ministers, and other dignitaries worldwide.
The information stand garnered considerable interest among attending representatives, marking a successful initiative to celebrate Magtymguly’s global relevance. ///nCa, 1 March 2024

 

 

 

