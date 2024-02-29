Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs to Explore Business Opportunities in Turkmenistan

The Diplomatic Club “Astana” announces a business mission for Kazakhstani entrepreneurs to Turkmenistan, scheduled for 16-18 Marc 2024.

The mission will take place in Ashgabat and Turkmenbashi, offering participants the opportunity to network with leading companies and business associations in Turkmenistan and visit the exhibition of achievements of Turkmen private businesses, marking the 16th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The program will focus on industries including IT, electronics, and telecommunications, manufacturing and mechanical engineering, agro-industrial complex, construction, trade and services.

This mission follows a recent visit by Turkmen business representatives to Kazakhstan, highlighting the growing interest in fostering trade and investment collaboration between the two countries.

More details at http://dipclub.kz/turkmenistan

/// nCa, 29 February 2024