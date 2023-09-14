News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Turkmenistan, S.Korea explore ways to enhance cooperation in banking sector

Turkmenistan, S.Korea explore ways to enhance cooperation in banking sector

On 12 September 2023, an online meeting between the representatives of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan and the representatives of the Korean Federation of Banks was held, Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation between two countries in the banking sphere. It was emphasized that the banks play a central role in developing trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea. Both sides also mentioned the need to strengthen the cooperation in this sphere in order to stimulate the economic growth in two countries.

Furthermore, the sides noted that in recent decades the leading Korean companies have actively participated and invested in major construction, infrastructure, transportation, petrochemical, oil and gas projects in Turkmenistan, increasing the role of the financial institutions of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea in development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the above-mentioned fields. In this regard, the representatives of the banking spheres of two countries have agreed to continue to pave new stable roads for the fruitful and effective cooperation between the Turkmen and Korean business circles.

In order to attract the latest technologies and leading ideas to the national economy, as well as to make more effective use of its export opportunities, Turkmen side noted that it was particularly interested in strengthening and modernizing the effective relations with the Republic of Korea in the trade and economic sphere.

It is worth mentioning that during the recent years, a vast experience of friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including trade and economy was accumulated. ///nCa, 14 September 2023

 

 

#central_bank, #Korea, #Turkmen-Korean_relations, #Turkmenistan

