Ashgabat hosted the 10th US-Turkmenistan Business Forum

Ashgabat played host to the 10th US-Turkmenistan Business Forum on Tuesday, 5 December 2023. This roundtable discussion brought together key stakeholders from both countries to explore promising avenues for collaboration.

The American delegation, led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-USA Business Council, comprised executives and representatives from renowned companies, including Case New Holland Industrial, Climate Compass LLC, Honeywell, John Deere, Palo Alto Networks, Visa, and Westport Trading Europe Ltd.

The forum discussed a range of priority areas for partnership, including the energy sector, transport and communications, the agro-industrial complex, high technology, and the investment sector.

Participants underlined the significant opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy, particularly in light of Turkmenistan’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges on a national, regional, and global scale.

On the sidelines of the forum, a series of bilateral meetings were held between heads of various industry structures from Turkmenistan and their American counterparts. These discussions explored potential areas for cooperation in diverse sectors, including industry, oil and gas, transport and communications, electric power, finance and banking, trade, agriculture, and ecology.

The forum concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Case New Holland Industrial and Turkmen entrepreneurs.

180 investment projects with USA capital registered in Turkmenistan, says DPM Atdayev

Investments in Turkmenistan have reached $3.3 billion. This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Atdaev, TASS reports.

“To date, 180 projects with the participation of American companies worth $3.3 billion have been registered in Turkmenistan. First of all, [these are projects of companies] Boeing, General Electric, John Deere and others,” Atdayev said, speaking at the USA-Turkmenistan business forum in Ashgabat.

Atdayev noted that the trade turnover between the United States and Turkmenistan in 2022 amounted to $38.7 million, and in January-October 2023 the trade reached $65.12 million.

According to him, the bulk of goods exported from Turkmenistan to the United States are products of the oil and gas complex and the chemical industry. Turkmenistan mainly imports equipment and mechanisms, metalworking products, vehicles and spare parts for them, as well as food.

“At the same time, we see a great future in attracting American investments and technologies to create scientific and innovative industries in Turkmenistan,” Atdaev added.

VISA has offered Turkmenistan cooperation in the development of non-cash payments

The VISA payment system has offered Turkmenistan cooperation in the development of non-cash payments, said the head of the company’s department for work with governments Janna Disenbina, according to TASS.

“We invite Turkmenistan to cooperate in the development of non-cash payments. We would like to increase the number of customers using digital services by providing high-tech solutions, resources, POS terminals for making payments and providing opportunities for making payments between entities through the VISA system, while making payments not only within the country, but also abroad,” she said at the business forum USA -Turkmenistan, which was held on Tuesday in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 6 December 2023