Turkmenistan and the OSCE to realize 37 projects in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres in 2024

During a government meeting on Friday, 23 February 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov presented a working plan for cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe for 2024.

According to the plan, work is underway to organize the visit of the OSCE Secretary General to Turkmenistan in March this year, as well as to hold a high-level meeting of heads of environmental ministries of Central Asian countries in Ashgabat within the framework of this visit.

A Plan of projects scheduled for implementation in 2024 has been prepared jointly with the OSCE Center in Ashgabat and relevant government agencies.

This year, 37 new projects are planned across three spheres:

Political: Strengthening peace and security, developing preventive diplomacy, and countering modern challenges and threats.

Economic and Environmental: Addressing issues related to economic development, regional cooperation, energy efficiency, environmental safety, and climate change.

Humanitarian: Science and education, human rights and freedoms, democratic institutions, gender equality, statelessness, media development, and more.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of strengthening and expanding cooperation with international organizations like the OSCE, calling it a priority of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy. He instructed Deputy Prime Minister Meredov to continue developing this constructive partnership.

The OSCE Center has been operating in Ashgabat on a permanent basis since 1999. Within the framework of joint plans, over the past 25 years, more than 500 projects have been implemented in various fields.///nCa, 24 February 2024