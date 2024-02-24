News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and the OSCE to realize 37 projects in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres in 2024

Turkmenistan and the OSCE to realize 37 projects in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres in 2024

By

During a government meeting on Friday, 23 February 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov presented a working plan for cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe for 2024.

According to the plan, work is underway to organize the visit of the OSCE Secretary General to Turkmenistan in March this year, as well as to hold a high-level meeting of heads of environmental ministries of Central Asian countries in Ashgabat within the framework of this visit.

A Plan of projects scheduled for implementation in 2024 has been prepared jointly with the OSCE Center in Ashgabat and relevant government agencies.

This year, 37 new projects are planned across three spheres:

  • Political: Strengthening peace and security, developing preventive diplomacy, and countering modern challenges and threats.
  • Economic and Environmental: Addressing issues related to economic development, regional cooperation, energy efficiency, environmental safety, and climate change.
  • Humanitarian: Science and education, human rights and freedoms, democratic institutions, gender equality, statelessness, media development, and more.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of strengthening and expanding cooperation with international organizations like the OSCE, calling it a priority of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy. He instructed Deputy Prime Minister Meredov to continue developing this constructive partnership.

The OSCE Center has been operating in Ashgabat on a permanent basis since 1999. Within the framework of joint plans, over the past 25 years, more than 500 projects have been implemented in various fields.///nCa, 24 February 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. President of Turkmenistan and the Governor of St. Petersburg discuss prospects for cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres
  2. Turkmenistan: process of peacebuilding in Afghanistan is based on the unity of three key areas – political, economic and social-humanitarian
  3. Turkmenistan and OSCE: A Busy Year of Cooperation Ahead
  4. Russia and Turkmenistan to realize specific projects in the field of water use and ecology
  5. Partnering for Progress: A Strong Year for OSCE-Turkmenistan Cooperation
  6. Acting foreign minister of Turkmenistan met with OSCE Secretary General
  7. President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
  8. Turkmenistan and the Office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities to step up cooperation in the field of education
  9. OSCE Centre in Ashgabat shifts to new, spacious premises – OSCE Secretary General and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan jointly lead inauguration ceremony
  10. OSCE lauds constitutional reforms in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan