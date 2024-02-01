BOTAŞ is ready to support the supply of Turkmen gas to Türkiye and world markets

The Turkish state oil and gas company BOTAŞ is ready to support the export of Turkmen gas to the Turkish market and beyond.

The statement came during the meeting of the delegation of representatives of the state concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit (Turkmen oil) with the leadership of BOTAŞ company in Ankara, 29 January 2024.

Officials of Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit met with Deputy General Director of BOTAŞ Mithat Aydin. The parties discussed issues of Turkmen gas supplies to Turkey, as well as the possibilities of short- and long-term cooperation, the press service of BOTAŞ reported.

Then another high-level meeting with a limited number of participants took place with the participation of Chairman and CEO of BOTAŞ Abdulvahit Fidan, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Ankara Mekan Ishangulyev, Deputy Chairmen of Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit.

“During the meetings, the strong ties between Turkmenistan and Türkiye were emphasized, as well as the determination and desire of BOTAŞ to supply Turkmen gas to Turkey in accordance with the political will of the leaders of the two countries,” the press release says.

In addition, “BOTAŞ expressed readiness to provide all kinds of support to the Turkmen side to achieve this goal. The importance of maintaining constant contacts between the two state-owned companies [BOTAŞ and Turkmengaz] on issues of opening of Turkmen gas to the Turkish market and world markets was emphasized.”

Earlier in Ashgabat, Ambassador of Türkiye Ahmet Demirok said that “Türkiye is taking important steps towards becoming a gas hub. Essentially, these efforts by Türkiye contribute to maintaining stability in our nearby geography in particular and in Europe in general. Türkiye currently transports Caspian gas to Europe via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP)”.

“Turkmenistan occupies an important position not only in the field of natural gas exports, but also electricity thanks to its existing and under-construction energy conversion plants. We hope that work will begin soon on transporting Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Western markets”, he said. ///nCa, 1 February 2024 (photo credit – BOTAŞ)