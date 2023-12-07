Turkmen Gas may Flow to Türkiye via Iran

The prospects for the supply of Turkmen natural gas to the Turkish market were discussed during the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission for Economic Cooperation, held on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, “a wide range of issues related to the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in the energy sector were considered,” TDH reports.

In this context, the urgency of the project of gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Türkiye through the territory of Iran was emphasized.

“The natural resource base of the Turkmen state, the most important part of which is the Galkynysh deposit, allows us to fully provide energy sources to interested countries and regions. Along with this, the gas transportation infrastructure created by the Turkmen side in recent years provides Turkmenistan with ample opportunities to export its natural gas in large volumes to the west,” the report notes.

The parties agreed to start negotiations at the level of heads of relevant departments and companies on the issue of Turkmen gas supplies to Türkiye in the near future.

Speaking at a business forum held on the same day in Ashgabat, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said that Türkiye believes in the effectiveness of partnership with Turkmenistan in the energy sector and is ready to work together to bring Turkmen gas and electricity to world markets. (TASS, 6 Dec 2023)

“We are also ready to work together to bring Turkmen electricity to international markets. Whether it is Turkmen natural gas or electricity, we are ready to implement major projects to bring them to world markets. Our agreements in this area show that partnership in this area has great prospects,” he said.

Upon returning to Türkiye, Yilmaz, along with the Ministry of Energy, pledged to activate all relevant entities and take significant steps to advance energy cooperation with Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during his October visit to Turkey, underscored the crucial role of energy in bilateral relations and Turkmenistan’s openness to cooperation in supplying energy resources, including electricity and natural gas.///nCa, 7 December 2023