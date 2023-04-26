News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Turkmenistan remains ready to supply gas to Europe through Caspian or land route – Turkmen DPM for oil and gas says during Dubai forum

Turkmenistan remains ready to supply gas to Europe through Caspian or land route – Turkmen DPM for oil and gas says during Dubai forum

By

Turkmenistan has not taken the European direction off the table in its gas export diversification options, said the DPM of Turkmenistan for the oil and gas sector, Ashyrguly Begliyev, during the Turkmenistan’s energy forum being held in Dubai.

At the end of the plenary session, during the question and answer session, the moderator of the session, Claire Godard, Middle East and Africa Analytics Manager, S&P Global Commodity Insights, asked the DPM about the prospects for the supply of the Turkmen gas to Europe.

Begliyev said that the project of transporting Turkmen gas to Europe was still on the agenda of Turkmenistan under the export diversification strategy.

He said that several options for transporting energy resources from Turkmenistan to the EU are under consideration.

“Regarding the European direction, we consider it as a potential consumer space,” said Begliyev.

He said, “We never dismiss [this project] from our range of possibilities, so the issue of transporting Turkmen natural gas to Europe through the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline or through the gas pipeline by land is also on the agenda.” /// nCa, 26 April 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmen gas to Europe: What is the latest?
  2. Türkiye stands ready to transit Turkmen gas to Europe (updated)
  3. Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline – Aspects and Prospects
  4. SerdarGB congratulated the participants of the Dubai Forum on attracting Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  5. Turkmenistan is ready to supply oil products and textiles to the Chelyabinsk region of Russia
  6. OGT-2022: European prospects for Turkmen gas
  7. Georgia aims to export Turkmen Gas to Europe
  8. Turkmen gas is a viable competitor of Iran and Russia in Europe – Russian expert
  9. Turkmenistan: Policy statement on Trans-Caspian gas pipeline
  10. Plenary session of Dubai Forum on attracting investments in Turkmenistan’s energy sector concludes – natural gas emerging as ‘bridge fuel’ toward greening of hydrocarbons sector
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan