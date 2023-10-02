News Central Asia (nCa)

Türkiye appoints new Ambassador to Turkmenistan

Türkiye appoints Ahmet Demirok as a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan, reported Turkish news outlets with reference to the Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Ahmet Demirok was born on 21 August 1970 in the Kulu district of Konya province. He received his primary, secondary and secondary education in Kulu. Graduated from the Middle East Technical University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences.

In 2012-2014, he studied at Middlesex University in London and received a master’s degree in public diplomacy.

Demirok joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye in 1993.

He served as the Turkish Ambassador to Qatar from October 2013 to February 2017. From August 2021 to the present, he has been the Turkish Ambassador to Eritrea.

Ahmet Demirok is married, father of three children, speaks fluent English.///nCa, 2 October 2023

 

