Turkmenistan and Iran Explore Expansion of Oil and Gas Cooperation

Oil and gas cooperation became one of the key themes during the meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji on Thursday, 18 January 2024.

Both sides underscored the growing potential for cooperation in the area.

“I believe that the exchange of views between specialists in this field will be useful for finding new forms and methods of cooperation and their practical implementation,” TDH news agency quoted President Berdimuhamedov as saying.

He further emphasized Turkmenistan’s openness to considering all proposals and initiatives put forward by their Iranian counterparts.

The discussions highlighted the existing solid foundation of relations between Turkmenistan and Iran.

The two countries enjoy a robust partnership built on mutual respect and understanding, developing not only bilaterally but also multilaterally through international organizations.

The sides commended the fruitful collaboration across various sectors, including trade and economy, energy, transport, construction, agriculture, and the private sphere.

Meetings with other high officials

Beyond the meeting with President Berdimuhamedov, Iranian media reported that Owji held talks with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Batyr Amanov, DPM responsible for oil and gas sector.

The agenda focused on expanding collaboration in areas such as gas trade, petroleum products, and exports of Iranian-made oil equipment and technical services to Turkmenistan.

Owji is also accompanied by Majid Chegeni, the deputy minister and CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company, Ahmad Asadzadeh, the deputy minister of oil for international affairs and trade, and Payam Khateri, the minister’s advisor and director general of the ministry’s office. ///nCa, 19 January 2024