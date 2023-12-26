Russian Logistics Operator Opens Transport Services between Turkmenistan and Russia

PEC, a prominent Russian multiservice logistics operator, has launched direct deliveries of combined cargo between Turkmenistan and Russia via the eastern branch of the North-South International Transport Corridor (INSTC), Logistics.ru reports.

The new service offers regular bi-weekly flights with plans to increase frequency next year. PEC provides comprehensive solutions for businesses of all sizes, handling cargoes ranging from 1kg to 20 tons. This includes:

Door-to-door transportation: Delivery directly from the sender in Turkmenistan to the final recipient in Russia.

Document assistance: Comprehensive support with customs clearance and accompanying paperwork.

Warehouse logistics: Secure storage and consolidation of cargo before shipment.

To facilitate operations, PEC has established a partner branch in Ashgabat, conveniently located near the international airport and major highway E60 connecting Turkmenistan with Kazakhstan and Russia.

Currently, deliveries from Ashgabat to Moscow take 6-8 days. However, the anticipated launch of a regular ferry service between Turkmenbashi and Astrakhan promises significant time savings.

“Regular sea voyages will not only expedite deliveries between Russia and Turkmenistan, but also streamline transit for countries across Central Asia and the Middle East using the eastern branch of INSTC,” says Anton Buyanov, Head of PEC:GLOBAL.

“Ferry crossings from Turkmenbashi to Astrakhan are estimated to take just 1-2 days, compared to 8 days for the land route around the Caspian Sea”, he added.

This new route is part of PECK’s ambitious goal to create a single transit lane spanning Russia and countries across Central, West, and Southeast Asia, so called the “New Silk Road”.

Recognizing the growing demand for transportation with Turkmenistan and its strategic location, PEC plans to further expand its presence in the region by opening additional facilities for cargo processing and consolidation; launching regular cargo transportation between Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan via the North-South transport corridor.

As earlier reports, major Russian transport and logistics player FESCO and Uzbek Railways agreed to develop new transit routes through Turkmenistan, opening up corridors to Turkey, Africa, and the Mediterranean. ///nCa, 26 December 2023