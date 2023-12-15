Russia’s FESCO and Uzbek Railways agreed to advance transit routes through Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Major Russian transport and logistics player FESCO and Uzbek Railways agreed to develop new transit routes through Turkmenistan, opening up corridors to Turkey, Africa, and the Mediterranean.

This agreement was reached following a recent meeting in Tashkent between Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the FESCO Transport Group, and Abdumalik Kamildzhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Uzbek Railways JSC (UZD, Uzbekistan Temir Yullari) and Akmal Kamalov, Chairman of the Board of Uzzheldorcontainer JSC (Uztemiryulcontainer, part of Uzbek Railways).

Beyond the new transit routes, FESCO and Uzbek Railways will establish a direct container connection between Tashkent and Moscow, further facilitating trade and logistics efficiency. The partnership also explores potential FESCO involvement in developing Uzbekistan’s transport infrastructure and digitalizing its logistics industry.

FESCO’s diversified portfolio encompassing ports, railways, and integrated logistics services makes it uniquely equipped to handle the complexities of intermodal transport. Its door-to-door delivery model ensures seamless cargo movement through the entire chain.

In October 2022, the Group opened a subsidiary FESCO TURAN in Uzbekistan to develop logistics services in the Central Asian region. ///nCa, 15 December 2023

 

 

