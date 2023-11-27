Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan announces tariffs for cargo transportation from Russian seaports of Makhachkala and Astrakhan via Turkmenbashi port

News Central Asia (nCa)

“Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” offers comprehensive rates for multimodal transportation of grain crops from the ports of Astrakhan and Makhachkala in transit through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport

In the opposite direction Turkmenbashi port – Astrakhan port / Makhachkala port, cargo transportation costs US $ 10 per ton.

Note:

  1. The rate does not include customs fees;
  2. The rate does not include quarantine and veterinary fees;
  3. The rate is not applicable to petroleum products, aluminum cargo and dredges. metals;
  4. The rate does not include the replacement of wide gauge wheel sets;
  5. The rate is applicable to transportation by Turkmen ships; when transporting by foreign ships, a 50% discount is applied to ship calls.
  6. The rate does not include the bill of lading
  7. The rate does not include the Forwarder’s commission

Tariffs for container transportation from the ports of Astrakhan and Makhachkala through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport

These rates also apply in the opposite direction.

Note:

  1. The rate does not include customs fees;
  2. The rate does not include quarantine and veterinary fees;
  3. The rate is not applicable to petroleum products, aluminum cargo and dredges. metals;
  4. The rate does not include the replacement of wide gauge wheel sets;
  5. The rate is applicable to transportation by Turkmen ships; when transporting by foreign ships, a 50% discount is applied to ship calls.
  6. Rate does not include bill of lading
  7. Rate does not include Forwarder’s commission
  8. Rates are valid for a group of containers

///Turkmen Railways Agency

