The British Embassy in Turkmenistan and UNDP continue cooperation to support the development of the draft of the National System of Inventory of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions in Turkmenistan

On 7 December 2023, the British Embassy in Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue joint work on the third phase of preparation and support of development of the draft of the National System of Inventory of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions in Turkmenistan.

Supported by the British Embassy, the purpose of the project is to facilitate the development of the draft of the new National Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory System that will enable the Government of Turkmenistan to estimate actual volumes of GHG emissions and allow the Government to take necessary action to reduce domestic emissions as part of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Paris Agreement obligations.  A permanent and well-functioning system of GHG inventory will enable the Turkmen Government, relevant ministries and state agencies to timely estimate and record the volume of actually emitted greenhouse gases and take coordinated action at sectoral levels to support and facilitate overall national efforts to tackle climate change and halt global warming.

This initiative builds on the British Embassy’s ongoing climate work and further strengthens successful partnership with UNDP in promoting and supporting concrete climate actions in Turkmenistan.

Stephen Conlon, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan said:

“We are proud to continue our cooperation with UNDP through this very important project, which aims to support national efforts of Turkmenistan to reduce domestic greenhouse emissions.  An up-to-date and strengthened future GHG Inventory System on national level will help Turkmenistan effectively deliver its Global Methane Pledge obligations and assist the government in practical implementation of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) approved by the President of Turkmenistan in 2022 as part of Turkmenistan’s commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.  It will allow enhanced national reporting to track progress against NDC targets, and revising future targets, resulting in improved evidence-led policymaking and integration of the inventory in national development policies.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with our enduring partner, the British Embassy in Turkmenistan, to supports Turkmenistan’s efforts in fulfilling UNFCCC and Paris Agreement commitments to reduce GHG emissions and contribute the country’s fare share to global efforts in combatting the climate change,” said Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “UNDP remains committed to strengthening national resilience and enhance adaptive capacity to counter the adverse effects of climate change”. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 7 December 2023

 

 

