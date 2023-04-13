UNDP supports Turkmenistan’s commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement by strengthening the national greenhouse gas inventory system in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 12 April 2023: The specialists of the project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, with the support of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) held a working meeting.

The event was aimed at discussing the ongoing inventory of greenhouse gases carried out within the framework of the preparation of the Fourth National Communication (NC4) and the Initial Biennial Report (BUR1) to support the country in the implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement on Climate.

The workshop was attended by representatives of key government ministries and departments of Turkmenistan: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture, the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production, the State Concern “Turkmengas”, the State Concern “Turkmennebit” and the Main Department of “Turkmennebitonumleri”, the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics, the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”, Hyakimlik of Ashgabat, as well as specialists of international projects.

Participants were provided with information on the preparation of the Fourth National Communication and the Initial Biennial Report of Turkmenistan under the UNFCCC, as well as on the new IPCC Methodology (2006) for conducting an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions and the national greenhouse gas inventory system. UNDP climate specialists made presentations on the “Preliminary results of the greenhouse gas inventory in agriculture, industrial processes and energy sectors”, which was carried out according to the new 2006 IPCC Methodology, as well as to the “MRV (Measurement, Reporting and Verification) System” and “Opportunities for phased implementation of the MRV system in Turkmenistan”. The importance of introducing the MRV system in Turkmenistan for the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate was particularly noted.

At the end of the workshop, the results of the discussion on the process for preparing the Fourth National Communication and the Initial Biennial Report of Turkmenistan under the UNFCCC were summed up. The participants discussed the next steps to continue active work on the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contribution of Turkmenistan (NDC) approved by the President of Turkmenistan in 2022 as part of Turkmenistan’s commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement, including by strengthening the national greenhouse gas inventory system and introducing the MRV system. ///nCa, 13 April 2023 [in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan]