By 2025 Turkmenistan aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 122%

Climate scientists claim that about 30 % of global warming since the beginning of the industrial era is associated with methane emissions. Over the past two years, this indicator has reached a record level. 50-65% of methane emissions worldwide are caused by anthropogenic factors, and the main sources are agriculture (animal husbandry), energy and industry, waste from the housing sector and enterprises. The experts say in order to achieve the goals set in the Paris Agreement, methane emissions should be reduced by 40-45% by 2030.

According to estimates, in Turkmenistan the share of energy consumption per unit of GDP will decrease until 2030, the newspaper “Turkmenistan” writes.

Thus, the country plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to 122% by 2025 and 118.1% by 2030, the source says.

This will be the country’s personal contribution to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal 7 related to sustainable energy, including within the framework of the tasks defined in the Paris Agreement.

Turkmenistan has the ability to reduce methane emissions on its territory by around 75%, and more than half without incurring any costs. Satellite studies have also revealed the sources of harmful emissions, allowing us to develop strategies to address them.

It should be noted that the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) of Turkmenistan within the framework of the Paris Agreement was approved by the relevant presidential resolution in May last year.

Additionally, the Roadmap for 2023-2024 was approved for the development of international cooperation aimed at exploring Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge and the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement at the national level. An interdepartmental group on reducing methane emissions has been established.

According to the initiative, which is being developed in collaboration with the International Observatory on Methane Emissions, scientific study will be conducted to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the environment. All of this is required for Turkmenistan to fulfill its tasks arising from the Paris Agreement. ///nCa, 9 August 2023

