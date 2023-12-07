News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and Türkiye Outline Agenda for Future Economic Collaboration – joint commission for economic cooperation met in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan and Türkiye Outline Agenda for Future Economic Collaboration – joint commission for economic cooperation met in Ashgabat

By

The 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation, which took place in Ashgabat on 6 December 2023, brought together the heads of the leading ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and the Turkish delegation headed by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

From Turkmen side the meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Atdayev.

Trade, economy and investments, banking, energy, transport and logistics, industry and technology, education and science, healthcare, culture and tourism, nature protection and urban planning, agriculture, and sports were highlighted among the relevant areas of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation.

The meeting culminated in the signing of a protocol outlining the agreed-upon action plan for the next steps in cooperation.

Cevdet Yilmaz, in a social media post, revealed that the action plan encompasses 88 specific points, providing a comprehensive roadmap for collaborative efforts.

The key elements of this action plan include:

  • Organization of a meeting of the trade working group,
  • Initiating negotiations on the establishment of a Joint Customs Commission,
  • Amendments to the Agreement on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments
  • Holding a meeting of the Joint Commission on Land Transport
  • Cooperation in projects for the supply of Turkmen gas to Türkiye and to international markets through Türkiye
  • Strengthening the legal framework for cooperation.

///nCa, 7 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Türkiye’s Export Goods Showcase Opens in Ashgabat Alongside Business Forum and Economic Commission Meeting
  2. Türkiye is one of the strategic trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  3. 17th Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission to be held in Ashgabat Next Month
  4. Joint Turkmen-Russian commission on economic cooperation will meet in Moscow in December
  5. Customs services of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye to Establish Joint Consultative Group
  6. 12th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission On Economic Cooperation
  7. Joint Statement of the First summit of the Heads of state of Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan
  8. Turkmenistan and Russia to Explore Economic Cooperation at Upcoming Intergovernmental Commission Meeting
  9. Co-chairmen of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation discussed the key aspects of bilateral ties
  10. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan held session of joint commission
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan