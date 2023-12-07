Turkmenistan and Türkiye Outline Agenda for Future Economic Collaboration – joint commission for economic cooperation met in Ashgabat

The 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation, which took place in Ashgabat on 6 December 2023, brought together the heads of the leading ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and the Turkish delegation headed by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

From Turkmen side the meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Atdayev.

Trade, economy and investments, banking, energy, transport and logistics, industry and technology, education and science, healthcare, culture and tourism, nature protection and urban planning, agriculture, and sports were highlighted among the relevant areas of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation.

The meeting culminated in the signing of a protocol outlining the agreed-upon action plan for the next steps in cooperation.

Cevdet Yilmaz, in a social media post, revealed that the action plan encompasses 88 specific points, providing a comprehensive roadmap for collaborative efforts.

The key elements of this action plan include:

Organization of a meeting of the trade working group,

Initiating negotiations on the establishment of a Joint Customs Commission,

Amendments to the Agreement on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments

Holding a meeting of the Joint Commission on Land Transport

Cooperation in projects for the supply of Turkmen gas to Türkiye and to international markets through Türkiye

Strengthening the legal framework for cooperation.

///nCa, 7 December 2023