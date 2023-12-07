Türkiye is one of the strategic trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

The development of strategic and long-term cooperation with Türkiye is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at a meeting with Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, TDH reports.

Cevdet Yilmaz is the co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation and arrived in Turkmenistan at the head of his country’s delegation to participate in the 7th meeting of this Commission.

“Turkmenistan and Türkiye are linked by centuries–old friendly and fraternal relations, which at the present stage serves as a solid basis for further strengthening the intergovernmental dialogue at a high level,” the President of Turkmenistan stated.

As noted, Türkiye is one of the strategic trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan.

The wide opportunities for building up effective bilateral and regional cooperation in the fuel and energy complex, in the fields of transport and communications, agriculture and investment were highlighted during the meeting.

In this context, President Berdimuhamedov stressed the need to intensify work on bringing interstate cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

The sides also noted the centuries-old commonality of historical roots, cultural and spiritual values of both peoples, which creates favorable conditions for the continuation of fruitful relations in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

After talks with the President of Turkmenistan, Yilmaz said that the meeting was very productive and almost all bilateral issues were touched upon (Anadolu, 6 Dec 2023).

Recalling his visit 10 years ago as Minister of Development, Yilmaz said: “Turkmenistan is a country that is developing and gaining strength every year. You can see this by walking through the streets. Again, this is evident from the indicators.”

According to the Vice President, cooperation between the two countries “will provide great support to the development process of both Türkiye and Turkmenistan.” ///nCa, 7 December 2023