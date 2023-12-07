Turkmen-Turkish Business Forum in Ashgabat – Turkmenistan-Türkiye Trade Surges to $2.5 Billion, exceeds 2022 Figures

A high-profile Turkmen-Turkish business forum held today in Ashgabat focused on intensifying bilateral economic cooperation and leveraging promising future plans.

Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of Türkiye and head of the Turkish delegation, highlighted the impressive growth in trade between the two nations, with a total turnover of $2.5 billion achieved in January-November 2023. This figure surpasses the full year’s total for 2022, posting significant progress.

Both sides affirmed their commitment to achieving the ambitious target of $5 billion in trade volume in the near future.

Selcuk Ozturk, Deputy Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Exchanges of Türkiye, emphasized the pivotal role of the revitalized Great Silk Road in strengthening trade ties. He said the extensive railway network, automobile routes, and energy corridors of this historic route becoming a bridge for mutually beneficial exchange and transforming the region into a thriving trading hub.

Mahmut Er, President of the Türkiye-Turkmenistan Business Council, underscored the significance of the forum for uniting business communities from both countries under one platform. He expressed confidence that this collaboration will unlock new opportunities and drive further economic growth for both nations.

Ahmet Calik, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Calik Holding Group, echoed the commitment of business representatives from both countries to actively pursue mutually beneficial commercial and investment opportunities.



Speakers from the Turkmen side highlighted the vast potential of the country’s economy, particularly in sectors undergoing reforms, such as oil and gas, transport, construction, chemicals, energy, and social services. They also emphasized the government’s efforts to create a favorable legal environment for foreign businesses.

The forum witnessed the signing of several deals between Turkmen and Turkish businessmen, laying the foundation for concrete projects and joint ventures. Follow-up bilateral meetings between representatives of relevant ministries and business associations from both countries provided a platform for further discussion of specific projects and future collaboration.///nCa, 7 December 2023 (photo credit – TDH, social nets of Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz)