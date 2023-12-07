Turkmen Airlines launches flights from Tatarstan to Thailand with a connection in Ashgabat

From 22 December 2023, Turkmenistan Airlines has been launching passenger flights on the route Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia) – Ashgabat – Bangkok (Thailand), the Turkmen air carrier reports.

Flights will be operated 2 times a week on Saturdays and Sundays.

The ticket price includes:

-flight

-luggage 25 kg

-full hot meals on all sections of the route

The approximate travel time, taking into account the stopover, is about 13 hours.

The ticket can be purchased online on the website of the General Agent in the Russian Federation https://turkmenistanairlines.ru or by emailing a request to avia@itmgroup.ru

///nCa, 7 December 2023