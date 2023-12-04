News Central Asia (nCa)

Russia has great respect for the policy of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, Putin says

Today, on 4 December 2023, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Russia Esen Aydogdiyev presented his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ceremony of presenting credentials by 21 newly arrived foreign ambassadors was traditionally held in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

After the ceremony, President Putin made a speech, briefly describing Russia’s relations with each represented state.

Here is a fragment from the speech concerning Turkmen-Russian relations:

“Multifaceted cooperation with friendly Turkmenistan is actively developing.

Political and economic ties are harmoniously complemented by a wide range of contacts between parliaments, regions and the public.

In the humanitarian sphere, I mention the creation of the Russian-Turkmen University and the construction of a new building of the State Russian Drama Theater and an additional building of the Pushkin Joint Comprehensive School in Ashgabat.

Russia has great respect for Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality. And we are ready to continue fruitful cooperation on multilateral platforms, primarily in the CIS, within the framework of the Caspian Five and the Central Asia plus Russia format”.

///nCa, 5 December 2023

 

 

