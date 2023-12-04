Turkmenistan and Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepen Strategic Partnership

On 4 December 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held productive discussions on the sidelines of the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian Littoral States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed essential issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming engagements and collaboration on international platforms. Both sides reiterated their unwavering commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership and strengthening multifaceted cooperation between Moscow and Ashgabat.

“We highly value our strategic partnership,” remarked Lavrov, underscoring the dynamic work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the ongoing preparations for its next meeting. He also announced a business forum coinciding with the meeting.

Lavrov emphasized the commitment to full cooperation in the realization of cultural and educational projects. He highlighted the flagship projects of the Turkmen-Russian partnership, including the establishment of the Russian-Turkmen University, the construction of a new building for the State Russian Drama Theater, and the expansion of the Pushkin Turkmen-Russian School in Ashgabat.

Lavrov noted the closeness of Turkmenistan’s and Russia’s positions on international platforms, including the UN and within the Caspian Five framework.

He also confirmed the Russian delegation’s participation in the next meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality, scheduled for 11 December in Ashgabat.

“We also note the high dynamics of political and diplomatic cooperation between the two states. The UN and other international platforms are the platforms for Turkmenistan and Russia, where they work closely and effectively together on serious important issues that are on the global agenda today,” Rashid Meredov said.

“Of course, our intergovernmental commission is also one of the important mechanisms of interstate cooperation. Meeting within the framework of the commission, discussing issues of development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, we try to do everything necessary to promote the cooperation that Turkmenistan and Russia have accumulated over the decades. Therefore, we will build up the potential of our bilateral partnership on this track,” the head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan stressed. ///nCa, 4 December 2023