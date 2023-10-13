News Central Asia (nCa)

Russia and Turkmenistan discussing draft agreement on joint university

The draft agreement on the establishment of a Russian-Turkmen University in Turkmenistan was discussed in Ashgabat at a meeting between Russian Deputy Minister of Education and Science Konstantin Mogilevsky and Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Gurbangul Atayeva.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the session of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission for Economic Cooperation in Ashgabat, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science says.

“We worked with our Turkmen colleagues on the text of an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment of a Russian-Turkmen University in Ashgabat. The negotiations were very constructive, and the document is now essentially ready,” Mogilevsky said.

The sides discussed which specialties are most in demand for Turkmenistan, as this will determine the possible range of Russian partner universities.

According to Mogilevsky, about 30,000 Turkmen students study at Russian universities, proving the demand for Russian educational programs to train highly qualified personnel for the economy of Turkmenistan.

The most popular areas among Turkmen students studying in Russia on a budget basis are economics, linguistics, law, medicine, management, and software engineering.

The idea of creating a Russian-Turkmen university was voiced by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at summit talks with President Vladimir Putin in June 2022. The aim of the university is to provide a high-quality and continuous educational process that will contribute to the development of integration processes between the two states. The Russian Ministry of Education and Science has prepared a project concept and an action plan for its implementation.///nCa, 13 October 2023

 

 

