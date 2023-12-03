The New Year’s Fair at the Ashgabat International School: A Winter Wonderland of Festive Cheer

The spirit of the holidays was palpable at the Ashgabat International School’s Winter Festival New Year’s Fair, held on 3 December 2023. The event was a vibrant celebration, drawing in a throng of eager guests and residents of the capital city.

From the moment they stepped through the doors, visitors were greeted by a mesmerizing display of New Year’s décor, glistening jewelry, handcrafted handbags adorned with traditional motifs, and a delightful assortment of accessories, interior items, sweets, pastries, and beverages.

The fair was a treasure trove of gifts, catering to every taste and preference, ensuring that no one left empty-handed.

One of the most captivating moments of the Winter Festival was the opportunity to embark on a culinary journey. Diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, including the Embassies of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia, set up enticing tables showcasing their respective national cuisines.

The Winter Festival New Year’s Fair was not just a shopping event; it was an immersive cultural experience that brought people together to celebrate the spirit of the season. ///nCa, 3 December 2023

Here are some photos from the Winter Festival: