Japan’s MEXT Scholarships are available for Turkmen youth

The Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan announces that applications are now open for the prestigious MEXT Scholarship programs. This is a fantastic opportunity for talented Turkmen students to pursue higher education in Japan.

In particular, scholarship programs are offered in four areas:
1. Research student (postgraduate level)
2. Student (Bachelor’s degree level)
3. A student of a technological college (vocational school level) – Specialties: (1) Mechanics, (2) Electricity, Electronics, (3) Information and Communication Networks, (4) Materials, (5) Architecture, (6) Construction, (7) Merchant ship, (8) Other.
4. Student of a specialized training college (specialized training college level) (Specialties: (1) Industry, (2) Hygiene, (3) Education and Social Security, (4) Trade, (5) Clothing, Jewelry and Home Economics, (6) Culture and Education.)

Citizens of Turkmenistan may contact the Embassy. The deadline for submitting applications is 7 June 2024.

More details about the programs are available here: https://www.tm.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_ja/11_000001_00412.html
///nCa, 7 May 2024

 

 

