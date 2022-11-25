Ashgabat Women’s Club invites to charity fair

Ashgabat Women’s Club will organize the charity fair “Winter Bazaar”.

It will be held on 4 December 2022 from 11.00 to 17.00 at the Ashgabat International School.

The entrance fee is 20 manat.

Guests will enjoy delicious treats, New Year’s Eve shopping, lottery and a lot of interesting things.

All proceeds will go to charity.

Last year, in December, the Club already held a similar event. Then the fair was visited by 1,500 guests. The funds raised were used to purchase 22 wheelchairs and pay for English language and polygraphy courses for people with disabilities.

