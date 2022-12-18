New Year Fair at the French Institute in Ashgabat 18/12/2022 By Admin The French Institute in Turkmenistan, Ashgabat has hosted on Sunday, 18 December, the News Year Fair, featuring prominent local craftsmen. Some photos from the event: Related Posts08/08/2019 Embassy of UAE presents diplomas to Turkmen participants of Special Olympics Abu Dhabi22/06/2022 Regional Conference Turkmenistan and OSCE in the field of transport and logistics was held in Vienna27/09/2021 Президент Шавкат Миромонович Мирзиёев совершил поездку по Каракалпакстану и Хорезмской области17/02/2017 President Berdymuhamedov takes oath for third term in office28/07/2022 Prosecutor General of Russia visited Ashgabat19/10/2020 При поддержке ЮНФПА и Посольства Великобритании запущен телефон доверия для женщин и девочек по вопросам репродуктивных прав и здоровья в условиях глобальной пандемииSovrn