News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan invites to participate in the intellectual tournament “Winter Cup 2023”

The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan invites to participate in the intellectual tournament “Winter Cup 2023”

By

The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan invites teams wishing to participate in the intellectual tournament “Winter Cup 2023”, to be held on 10 December 2023.

Only registered teams will take part in the tournament!

To register, please, fill out the online form before 7 December, 6pm local time:

Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfDGqFdTs5O5uOwf4oj50e7YYGkD8_6U–O48P1b095UUw_dQ/viewform 

Participation in the tournament is free! Places are limited!

In the tournament, teams will compete with each other in 24 performances (in two rounds of 12 questions each), according to the results of which the best 2 teams advance to the finals, where they fight for the title of tournament champion. The rest of the teams continue to play at the finals for 3rd place and second place. In the final, the game will last up to 6 points.

The event is timed to coincide with Human Rights Day and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The tournament is held in Turkmen and English.

There are no age restrictions. There can be up to eight people in the cell, 6 main players and 2 reserve players.

The tournament starts on 10 December 2023 at 13.00 (registration at 12:00, please do not be late). Venue: Resto-club “Angar” Address: 41 Archabil Ave. (ABM business center).

///The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the session of the working group of the Universal Periodic Review
  2. State Customs Service of Turkmenistan had online training on intellectual property rights protection
  3. “Schmidt and Orlov” Offers Training to Turkmen Civil Servants on Intellectual Property
  4. Türkiye invites Turkmen youth to participate in a business training project
  5. Delegation of Uzbekistan visits Turkmenistan
  6. PETRONAS Cargali (TURKMENISTAN) Sdn Bhd, invites service providers and contractors to Vendor Open Day 2023
  7. OSCE delegation headed by the High Commissioner on National Minorities is on visit to Ashgabat
  8. Turkmenistan invites Central Asian and EU countries to the Ashgabat Conference on Peaceful Dialogue
  9. UN Human Rights Council: Turkmenistan’s human rights record to be examined by Universal Periodic Review
  10. At the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly declared 2023 the year of dialogue as a guarantee of peace
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan