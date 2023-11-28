The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan invites to participate in the intellectual tournament “Winter Cup 2023”

The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan invites teams wishing to participate in the intellectual tournament “Winter Cup 2023”, to be held on 10 December 2023.

Only registered teams will take part in the tournament!

To register, please, fill out the online form before 7 December, 6pm local time:

Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfDGqFdTs5O5uOwf4oj50e7YYGkD8_6U–O48P1b095UUw_dQ/viewform

Participation in the tournament is free! Places are limited!

In the tournament, teams will compete with each other in 24 performances (in two rounds of 12 questions each), according to the results of which the best 2 teams advance to the finals, where they fight for the title of tournament champion. The rest of the teams continue to play at the finals for 3rd place and second place. In the final, the game will last up to 6 points.

The event is timed to coincide with Human Rights Day and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The tournament is held in Turkmen and English.

There are no age restrictions. There can be up to eight people in the cell, 6 main players and 2 reserve players.

The tournament starts on 10 December 2023 at 13.00 (registration at 12:00, please do not be late). Venue: Resto-club “Angar” Address: 41 Archabil Ave. (ABM business center).

///The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan