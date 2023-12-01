News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Ashgabat and Turkmenbashi to host the Japanese Film Festival

Ashgabat and Turkmenbashi to host the Japanese Film Festival

By

The Japanese Film Festival will be held for the seventh time this year in Turkmenistan, the Japanese Embassy in Turkmenistan reports.

The festival aims to enhance a deeper understanding of Japanese culture and traditions among the Turkmen people.

This year it will start on Friday, December 15, at the Ashgabat Cinema. A grandiose event is planned, including in the city of Turkmenbashi on December 23, where films will be shown for the first time.

Three films will be shown free of charge in Ashgabat, two in Turkmenbashi. Among them there is a movie that parents and children can enjoy together.

The films

“Restaurant from the Sky”: A heartwarming tale set in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, showcasing the passion and dedication of those who create culinary masterpieces.

“Only a Cat Knows” is a very emotional portrayal of a Japanese family through an elderly couple.

“Stopmotion Animation by Takeshi Yashiro”: A delightful collection of four animated shorts, perfect for families to enjoy together.///nCa, 1 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Dawn of Arkadag Film Festival Promotes Regional Cooperation and Cultural Exchange
  2. TRT Turkmenistan gets certificate of honor at “Arkadagyň Säheri” film festival
  3. Ashgabat to host first-ever climate and ecology festival
  4. Information about the Korean Film Festival as part of Korean Culture Week 2023 (November 4-5)
  5. Japanese doll exhibition co-sponsored by the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan and the Japan Foundation was held in Ashgabat
  6. Ashgabat to host an inclusive sports festival
  7. The world premiere of the Japanese Embassy-supported exhibition “I love Sushi” in Ashgabat
  8. Inclusive festival in Ashgabat celebrates tolerance and the infinite strength of spirit
  9. Turkmen Film Crew to Shoot Film About Magtymguly in Astrakhan
  10. Ashgabat exhibition of Japanese cuisine art tells about the history of Sushi
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan