Ashgabat and Turkmenbashi to host the Japanese Film Festival

The Japanese Film Festival will be held for the seventh time this year in Turkmenistan, the Japanese Embassy in Turkmenistan reports.

The festival aims to enhance a deeper understanding of Japanese culture and traditions among the Turkmen people.

This year it will start on Friday, December 15, at the Ashgabat Cinema. A grandiose event is planned, including in the city of Turkmenbashi on December 23, where films will be shown for the first time.

Three films will be shown free of charge in Ashgabat, two in Turkmenbashi. Among them there is a movie that parents and children can enjoy together.

The films

“Restaurant from the Sky”: A heartwarming tale set in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, showcasing the passion and dedication of those who create culinary masterpieces.

“Only a Cat Knows” is a very emotional portrayal of a Japanese family through an elderly couple.

“Stopmotion Animation by Takeshi Yashiro”: A delightful collection of four animated shorts, perfect for families to enjoy together.///nCa, 1 December 2023