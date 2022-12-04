Winter Bazaar demonstrated the wealth of artisan community of Ashgabat

Sunday, 4 December 2022 — On the cold and first snowy day of this winter, we hurried to the Ashgabat International School for a charity winter bazaar organized by the Women’s Club.

We can say that Winter Bazaar has become an event when the pleasant is combined with the useful.

First of all, the guests relished catching up with friends, listening to the wonderful music, and stocking up on creative presents for the new year.

Secondly, we made a small contribution to the charity fundraising.

By the way, about gifts … the community of needlewomen and craftsmen, art masters and artists put on sale their unique works – paintings, jewelry, items of New Year and Christmas decorations, clothing accessories … it’s impossible to list everything.

Everyone had the opportunity to purchase something unique, pleasing to the eye and warming the soul.

The fair of foreign cuisine was a delightful addition to the event. This part of bazar was organized with the support of some embassies. ///nCa, 4 December 2022

Contacts of some craftsmen:

Photo report from the Winter Bazaar 2022: