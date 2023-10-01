Inclusive festival in Ashgabat celebrates tolerance and the infinite strength of spirit

Ravilya Kadyrova and Elvira Kadyrova

The second inclusive festival “WE ARE DIFFERENT, WE ARE EQUAL” was held in Ashgabat on 30 September 2023.

The event was organized by the UN Resident Coordinator Office in partnership with the UN Office for Human Rights in Central Asia and together with local NGOs working with people with disabilities and the State Committee for Sports and Physical Culture.

The organizers’ aim for the festival was to create a safe and inclusive environment for people with disabilities so that they could fully participate in public life.

The festival, however, became a genuine celebration of inclusiveness and the strength of the human spirit.

Inclusive festivals play an important role in the development of an inclusive, tolerant society. Such events help people with disabilities to feel like full-fledged members of society, and also contribute to the formation of a tolerant attitude towards them on the part of healthy people.

As the festival revealed, the term “persons with disabilities” only refers to physical limitations. In fact, these “disabilities” pale in comparison to the boundless strength of spirit and love of life of these truly special, talented people with great creative potential. Even those with unlimited “abilities” could sometimes learn from them.///nCa, 1 October 2023

Here are some photos from the event: