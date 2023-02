We are just three weeks to upcoming spring. But it seems that winter has decided to present Ashgabat with its farewell surprise and taste of snowy landscapes.

Since we don’t want to leave our warm and cozy apartment today, we decided to capture the snow-white message of the outgoing winter right from our window:

Our staff Lilia Zhirnova managed to catch a snowflake

///nCa, 10 February 2023