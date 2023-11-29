The Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission met in Dushanbe

On 27-28 November 2023, the 12th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held in Dushanbe.

The Turkmen side was co-chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangrykuly Atakhalliyev, and the Tajik side was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziezoda Sulaimon Rizoi.

The meeting served as a platform for in-depth discussions on expanding economic, trade, technical, scientific, and cultural cooperation. The parties explored ways to enhance progress in implementing the roadmap aimed at increasing trade turnover between the two governments during 2022-2023.

Areas of particular focus included cooperation in energy and water resources, including the import of petroleum products from Turkmenistan to Tajikistan, environmental and socioeconomic improvement in the Aral Sea basin, and collaboration in transport, industry, education, sports, youth, and food security.

Both sides recognized the favorable conditions for further expanding cooperation in promising areas. They emphasized the need to foster stronger business ties, promote mutual awareness of products from both countries, explore export-import opportunities, and identify new forms of economic cooperation.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the Protocol of the twelfth meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat in 2024.///nCa, 29 November 2023

The Turkmen delegation held a series of meetings in Dushanbe

On 27 November 2023, within the framework of the regular meeting of the Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission, the co-chairmen of the commission, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan T.Atakhalliyev, met with Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziezod Sulaimon Rizoi.

Noting the high pace of bilateral cooperation, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues. In particular, issues related to strengthening trade and economic cooperation, expanding the range of energy supplies to Tajikistan, intensifying educational exchange and cultural ties, increasing the range of export and import products of the two countries, including textiles, were considered.

Meetings of the heads of the sectoral departments of the two countries were also held on the sidelines of the commission’s session.

In particular, the Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmen oil” G.Agadjanov met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Aluminum Company “Talco” of Tajikistan N.Rajabov and the Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan for Oil and Gas Issues Sh.Khudobakhsh to discuss issues of cooperation in the field of petroleum products and petrochemicals.

The Chairman of the State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan D.Genjiev held talks with the First Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Jamshed Shoimzoda.

The parties touched upon the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Committee of Water Resources of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan. In this direction, an agreement has been reached on intensifying the exchange of data between countries on forecasts for river basins. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 28 November 2023