Turkmenistan’s Strategic Sea Port May Facilitate Russian Wheat Exports to the Persian Gulf

Turkmenistan and Russia are discussing the transportation of grain from the southern regions of the Russian Federation in transit through the seaport of Turkmenbashi to the Persian Gulf countries and other regions, says the Agency of Marine and River Transport of Turkmenistan “Turkmendenizderyaellary” on its official website.

The Turkmenbashi International Seaport has 14 modern grain silos with a total capacity of 35,000 cubic meters, which provide optimal storage conditions and humidity control before shipment.

According to the source, wheat transportation is carried out using the vessels of the national fleet “Makhtumkuli”, “Turkmenistan” and “Balkan”, as well as the infrastructure of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

The cargo coming from Astrakhan is effectively distributed between two terminals – the general cargo terminal and the bulk cargo terminal.

The general cargo terminal provides efficient unloading and loading services, allowing for the quick and safe movement of cargo to land.

In the bulk cargo terminal, grain crops are separated in special grain silos before shipment.

In total, in August 2023, overn 12,000 tons of seeds of Russian winter wheat varieties “Bezostaya 100” and “Alekseich” were transported, which are included in the rating of the 5 best varieties of winter wheat leaders. ///nCa, 9 September 2023 (Photo credit – Agency “Turkmendenizderyayollary”)

 

 

