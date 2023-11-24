Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for acceleration of TAPI project

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called for the acceleration of work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, emphasizing its potential to provide Pakistan with affordable energy and foster industrial growth, according to the ICCI press release.

ICCI Acting President Faad Waheed stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, highlighting their vast potential for trade in various goods. The remarks were made during his meeting with Mohammad Yaqub Tabani, Honorary Consul of Turkmenistan in Pakistan.

He underlined the need for the introduction of a simplified visa policy between two countries for businesspeople to facilitate frequent exchanges of trade delegations.

Waheed also underscored the critical role of establishing air, road, and rail connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asian countries, emphasizing its potential to enhance Pakistan’s trade and exports to these region.

In turn, Mohammad Yaqub Tabani, Honorary Consul of Turkmenistan to Pakistan said that Turkmenistan is an energy rich country and can meet energy needs of Pakistan.

He said that Turkmenistan is producing cheap electricity which can be supplied to Pakistan to meet the energy needs of its industry and growing population.

He also said that Turkmenistan wants access through the sea to the outside world and Pakistan provides it shortest route through Karachi and Gwadar ports. Therefore, close cooperation between the two counties would produce win-win outcomes for them.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Acting Senior Vice President and Ahmed Khan Acting Vice President ICCI said that direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Turkmenistan should be the focus of both countries to enhance bilateral business and investment relations. ///nCa, 24 November 2023 (Photo credit – ICCI)

#Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, #Pakistan, #TAPI, #Turkmenistan