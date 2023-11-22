News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan offers new parking for international transport

Turkmenistan offers new parking for international transport

By

A new parking lot is available in Turkmenistan for international transport operations on the territory of the country, the International Association of Automobile Carriers (BAMAP) reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The parking lot is located on the 16th kilometer of the Ashgabat-Mary highway of the Economic Management Parking Center under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan.

All conditions have been created at this parking lot for high-quality maintenance of vehicles engaged in international transportation, as well as their drivers.

More details here: http://bamap.org/information/news/2023_11_21_205018 /

///nCa, 22 November 2023

 

 

#Turkmenistan, #transport, #logistics

Related posts:

  1. Transit of goods via the territory of Turkmenistan – details
  2. Turkmenistan announces an international student competition on the topic of transport corridors for the Silk Road countries
  3. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye discuss international transport corridor
  4. Transport potential of Turkmenistan is presented at the event of the International Coordinating Council for Trans-Eurasian Transportation
  5. International seaport of Turkmenbashi offers to store goods free of customs duties
  6. Plenary session of the International Transport Conference in Ashgabat completed
  7. New ECO Transport Corridor through Turkmenistan to forge connectivity between Asia with Europe
  8. Turkmenistan Joins Basic Agreement on TRACECA International Transport Corridor
  9. Turkmenistan to host the International Conference “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development”
  10. Turkmenistan and China discuss transport cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan