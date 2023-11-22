Turkmenistan offers new parking for international transport

A new parking lot is available in Turkmenistan for international transport operations on the territory of the country, the International Association of Automobile Carriers (BAMAP) reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The parking lot is located on the 16th kilometer of the Ashgabat-Mary highway of the Economic Management Parking Center under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan.

All conditions have been created at this parking lot for high-quality maintenance of vehicles engaged in international transportation, as well as their drivers.

More details here: http://bamap.org/information/news/2023_11_21_205018 /

///nCa, 22 November 2023

