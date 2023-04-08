Turkmenistan announces an international student competition on the topic of transport corridors for the Silk Road countries

Turkmenistan has announced the holding of an international competition of scientific papers “Prospects for transport and transit corridors in the strategy of revival of the Great Silk Road” among students of higher educational institutions and young scientists.

Students from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Iran and China are invited to participate in the competition.

Regulations and details about the competition are available on the website of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan:

http://www.iirmfa.edu.tm/announcement/beyik-yupek-yoluny-dikeltmek-strategiyasynda-ulag-ustasyr-gecelgelerin-mumkincilikleri-atly-ylmy-isler-boyunca-halkara-baslesigi

The organizers of the international competition are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

Independently completed research works in English or Russian. The following categories of young people under the age of 35 at the time of submission of documents are eligible to participate in the competition of scientific works:

– students of institutions of higher professional education in bachelor’s, master’s and specialist’s programs;

– young researchers, graduate students and applicants conducting research activities in their respective fields.

The works will be evaluated by a Jury, which will include scientists from foreign countries and Turkmenistan.

The works should be submitted until 1 June 2023.

The results of the first round of the competition will be announced on 1 September 2023.

The results of the final round of the international competition will be summed up in the first decade of December 2023.

The winners of the contest of scientific papers will be awarded Diplomas and valuable gifts from the National Center of Trade Unions of Turkmenistan, the Makhtumkuli Youth Organization of Turkmenistan, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the Association “Türkmen Logistika”, “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan”.

The countries of Central Asia and the Caspian region, being at a strategically important hub of advantageous transport links, are currently putting forward initiatives to implement large-scale national and regional projects to create an extensive international transport, transit and logistics infrastructure. These projects, significantly reducing the distance and time of transcontinental and transnational cargo flows, indicate the need to consolidate joint efforts to create favorable conditions for increasing the cargo transportation from Central Asia to China and Europe. ///nCa, 8 April 2023