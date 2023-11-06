New ECO Transport Corridor through Turkmenistan to forge connectivity between Asia with Europe

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye have signed a protocol on the formation of an international multimodal corridor between Asia and Europe via the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye route, Uzbekistan’s transport ministry reports.

The document was signed within the framework of the 12th meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the Economic Cooperation Organization, which was held in Tashkent on 1-3 November.

The signed protocol provides for:

– organization of cargo transportation from the countries of the Asia–Pacific region to the countries of the European Union through the territories of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Türkiye;

– application of competitive tariff rates and creation of favorable conditions for cargo transportation by railways of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye;

– joint development of measures to unify regulatory and technical standards in the organization of cargo transportation along the route;

– increasing the transport connectivity of the countries participating in the route.

The railway route along the Türkiye–Iran– Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan corridor was launched in December 2022 with the travel of the first freight train of 40 wagons loaded with household appliances from Izmir to Tashkent.

The length of the route was over 4,500 kilometers. ///nCa, 6 November 2023

